Lista zwycięzców Grammy 2017 jest już znana! Wyniki ceremonii były tematem wielu spekulacji. Kto wygrał? Niewątpliwie… Adele!

Wyniki ceremonii jeśli chodzi o “muzyczne Oscary” jeszcze przed ogłoszeniem były tematem wielu spekulacji, a lista zwycięzców Grammy 2017 przedmiotem wielu zakładów bukmacherskich i domysłów.

Nie pomylili się ci, którzy też prognozowali sukces najlepszego rapera z Kanady – Drake’a. Wyjechał on z Los Angeles ze statuetkami w kategoriach “Best Rap/Sung Performance” i “Best Rap Song”. Przy okazji Jennifer Lopez przerwała milczenie o Drake’u. Kilka dni temu przez media przetoczyła się plotka, że związek J.Lo i Drake’a to już przeszłość. O szczegóły związku z Drakiem wypytał J.Lo popularny prezenter radiowy, Ryan Seacrest. Podczas krótkiego wywiadu na czerwonym dywanie gali Grammy piosenkarka wyznała: “Oczywiście, że kocham Drake’a. Kocham go. Jest wspaniały, utalentowany, niesamowity. Nagraliśmy razem piosenkę, chodziliśmy ze sobą. Spędziliśmy cudowny czas. On jest wspaniały. Bardzo kocham tego chłopaka”. Zdaniem osób z otoczenia piosenkarki, J.Lo i Drake naprawdę mieli romans, ale rozdzieliła ich… praca. “Są zbyt zajęci. Dlatego to nie wypaliło” – twierdzą informatorzy jednego z popularnych serwisów rozrywkowych.

Drake to nie jedyny Kanadyjczyk będący zdobywcą statuetki Grammy w tym roku. Wyróżniono także producenta Bernie Hermsa za piosenkę “Thy Will” (Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance).

Muzycznie – to Adele zdobyła nagrody we wszystkich najważniejszych kategoriach, w których była nominowana, bijąc na głowę największą konkurentkę, czyli Beyonce, która wymieniania była, jako największa faworytka Grammy, a tymczasem zdobyła jedynie statuetkę za najlepsze video oraz nagrodę w kategorii “Best Urban Contemporary Album”.

Brytyjka ze sceny wyznała, że nagroda za płytę roku powinna powędrować do Beyonce, która swoje 9 nominacji zamieniła tylko na dwie statuetki.

Zmarły niedawno David Bowie otrzymał nagrody w kategoariach “Best Rock Performance”, “Best Rock Song”, “Best Alternative Music Album”, “Best Recording Package”, “Best Engineered Album” i “Non-Classical”.

Galę Grammy 2017 poprowadził znany komik i prezenter James Corden, a podczas imprezy na scenie wystąpili na żywo m.in. Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Adele, Lady Gaga, Metallica, The Weeknd, Beyonce i Alicia Keys.

Polskim akcentem jest złoty patefon dla Krzysztofa Pendereckiego za płytę “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1″.

Pełna listę artystów nagrodzonych w najważniejszych kategoriach na Grammy 2017:

Record Of The Year

•Hello, Adele – ZWYCIĘZCA

•Formation, Beyoncé

•7 Years, Lukas Graham

•Work, Rihanna Featuring Drake

•Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots

Album Of The Year

•25, Adele – ZWYCIĘZCA

•Lemonade, Beyoncé

•Purpose, Justin Bieber

•Views, Drake

•A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Song Of The Year

•Formation (Beyoncé)

•Hello (Adele) - ZWYCIĘZCA

•I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Mike Posner)

•Love Yourself (Justin Bieber)

•7 Years (Lukas Graham)

•Track from: Lukas Graham

Best New Artist

•Kelsea Ballerini

•The Chainsmokers

•Chance The Rapper - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Maren Morris

•Anderson Paak

Best Pop Solo Performance

•Hello, Adele - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Hold Up, Beyoncé

•Love Yourself, Justin Bieber

•Piece By Piece (Idol Version), Kelly Clarkson

•Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

•Closer, The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

•7 Years, Lukas Graham

•Work, Rihanna Featuring Drake

•Cheap Thrills, Sia Featuring Sean Paul

•Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots - ZWYCIĘZCA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

•Cinema, Andrea Bocelli

•Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan

•Stages Live, Josh Groban

•Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

•25, Adele - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Purpose, Justin Bieber

•Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

•Confident, Demi Lovato

•This Is Acting, Sia

Best Dance Recording

•Tearing Me Up, Bob Moses

•Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Never Be Like You, Flume Featuring Kai

•Rinse & Repeat, Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

•Drinkee, Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album

•Skin, Flume - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre

•Epoch, Tycho

•Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld

•Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII, Louie Vega

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

•Human Nature, Herb Alpert

•When You Wish Upon A Star, Bill Frisell

•Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY, Steve Gadd Band

•Unspoken, Chuck Loeb

•Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy - ZWYCIĘZCA

Best Rock Performance

•Joe (Live From Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes

•Don’t Hurt Yourself, Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

•Blackstar, David Bowie - ZWYCIĘZCA

•The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan), Disturbed

•Heathens, Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance

•Shock Me, Baroness

•Silvera, Gojira

•Rotting In Vain, Korn

•Dystopia, Megadeth - ZWYCIĘZCA

•The Price Is Wrong, Periphery

Best Rock Song

•Blackstar, David Bowie - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Burn The Witch, Radiohead

•Hardwired, Metallica

•Heathens, Twenty One Pilots

•My Name Is Human, Highly Suspect

Best Rock Album

•California, Blink 182

•Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage The Elephant - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Magma, Gojira

•Death Of A Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco

•Weezer, Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

•22, A Million, Bon Iver

•Blackstar, David Bowie - ZWYCIĘZCA

•The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

•Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop

•A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead

Best R&B Performance

•Turnin’ Me Up, BJ The Chicago Kid

•Permission, Ro James

•I Do, Musiq Soulchild

•Needed Me, Rihanna

•Cranes In The Sky, Solange - ZWYCIĘZCA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

•The Three Of Me, William Bell

•Woman’s World, BJ The Chicago Kid

•Sleeping With The One I Love, Fantasia

•Angel, Lalah Hathaway - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Can’t Wait, Jill Scott

Best R&B Song

•Come See Me (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

•Exchange (Bryson Tiller)

•Kiss It Better (Rihanna)

•Lake By The Ocean (Maxwell) - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Luv (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

•Lemonade, Beyoncé - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Ology, Gallant

•We Are King, KING

•Malibu, Anderson .Paak

•Anti, Rihanna

Best R&B Album

•In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid

•Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin

•Healing Season, Mint Condition

•Smoove Jones, Mya

Best Rap Performance

•No Problem, Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Panda, Desiigner

•Pop Style, Drake Featuring The Throne

•All The Way Up, Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

•That Part, ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance

•Freedom, Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

•Hotline Bling, Drake - ZWYCIĘZCA

•Broccoli, D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

•Ultralight Beam, Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

•Famous, Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song

•All The Way Up (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

•Famous (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

•Hotline Bling (Drake) - ZWYCIĘZCA

•No Problem (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

•Ultralight Beam (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album

•Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper - ZWYCIĘZCA

•And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

•Major Key, DJ Khaled

•Views, Drake

•Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q

•The Life Of Pablo, Kanye West

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

•Benny Blanco: Cold Water (Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber And MØ) • Friends (Francis And The Lights Featuring Bon Iver) • Kill Em’ With Kindness (Selena Gomez) • Love Yourself (Justin Bieber) • Luv (Tory Lanez) • Wild Love (Cashmere Cat Featuring The Weeknd & Francis And The Lights)

•Greg Kurstin: Cheap Thrills (Sia Featuring Sean Paul) • Hello (Adele) • Love You To Death (Tegan And Sara) • Million Years Ago (Adele) • Something In The Way You Move (Ellie Goulding) • Water Under The Bridge (Adele) – ZWYCIĘZCA

•Max Martin: Can’t Stop The Feeling! (Justin Timberlake) • Dangerous Woman (Ariana Grande) • Into You (Ariana Grande) • Just Like Fire (P!nk) • Rise (Katy Perry) • Send My Love (To Your New Lover) (Adele) • Side To Side (Ariana Grande Featuring Nicki Minaj)

•Nineteen85: For Free (DJ Khaled Ft. Drake) • Hotline Bling (Drake) • Not Nice (PartyNextDoor) • One Dance (Drake Featuring Wiz Kid & Kyla) • Rising Water (James Vincent McMorrow) • Sept. 5th (dvsn) • Too Good (Drake Featuring Rihanna) • We Move (James Vincent McMorrow)

•Ricky Reed: Better (Meghan Trainor Featuring Yo Gotti) • Cruel World (Phantogram) • Girls Talk Boys (5 Seconds Of Summer) • HandClap (Fitz And The Tantrums) • Me Too (Meghan Trainor) • No (Meghan Trainor) • Sober (DJ Snake Featuring JRY) • You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (Phantogram)

Best Music Video

•Formation, Beyoncé – ZWYCIĘZCA

•River, Leon Bridges

•Up & Up, Coldplay

•Gosh, Jamie XX

•Upside Down & Inside Out, OK Go

Best Music Film

•I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Steve Aoki

•The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (The Beatles) – ZWYCIĘZCA

•Lemonade Beyoncé

•The Music Of Strangers ,Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

•American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry (Various Artists).